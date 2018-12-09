Anxiety, high expectations as Nyanza awaits Uhuru Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

DP Ruto back to Western today as scramble for region intensifies

By John Shilitsa | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 10:56, Updated December 9th 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3
DP William Ruto being welcomed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during his home coming ceremony that was held in Kimilili boys high school. [Duncan Ocholla/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto returns to Western today in a spirited attempt to woo the region to back his presidential bid come 2022.

Ruto is expected preside over the fundsdrive in aid of the Bungoma Catholic Church. This comes after the DP attended a thanksgiving service for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in the county last Friday.

ALSO READ: Match curricula with labour needs to stop brain wastage

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the event was planned several months ago and Ruto felt the obligation to honour it.

“I can confirm that indeed the DP will attend the church function as earlier planned and a host of MPs including myself have also been invited,” Washiali told Sunday Standard on phone.

However, Mr Washiali, maintained that the DP and his brigade were not in competition with other politicians.

“It is not true that Ruto is coming to undo what Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi did last week during his two-day tour of the region, the DP is not competing with in any one in initiating development projects,” argued Washiali.

He said Ruto’s brigade was not worried over the possibility of Gideon and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi working together ahead of 2022.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Political analyst Martin Oloo said the DP’s return to Western was expected.

“Ruto knows Western is a critical voting bloc and would do everything possible to secure support in the area, Gideon and Mudavadi’s re-union must have given him sleepless nights,” said Oloo.

ALSO READ: Deadline for acquiring new e-Passports pushed to 2020

RELATED TOPICS:
Deputy President William Ruto
Western
Presidential Bid
2022 Politics

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Masinde Muliro on fire as Bulls thump Kitale

Masinde Muliro on fire as Bulls thump Kitale

Funding: Shabana raise Sh7million ahead of league debut

Funding: Shabana raise Sh7million ahead of league debut

Rugby: Western Bulls object suspension of player

Rugby: Western Bulls object suspension of player

DP Ruto warns on maize disputes

DP Ruto warns on maize disputes




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited