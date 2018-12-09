DP Ruto back to Western today as scramble for region intensifies

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 10:56, Updated December 9th 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3

DP William Ruto being welcomed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa during his home coming ceremony that was held in Kimilili boys high school. [Duncan Ocholla/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto returns to Western today in a spirited attempt to woo the region to back his presidential bid come 2022.

Ruto is expected preside over the fundsdrive in aid of the Bungoma Catholic Church. This comes after the DP attended a thanksgiving service for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in the county last Friday.

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the event was planned several months ago and Ruto felt the obligation to honour it.

“I can confirm that indeed the DP will attend the church function as earlier planned and a host of MPs including myself have also been invited,” Washiali told Sunday Standard on phone.

However, Mr Washiali, maintained that the DP and his brigade were not in competition with other politicians.

“It is not true that Ruto is coming to undo what Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi did last week during his two-day tour of the region, the DP is not competing with in any one in initiating development projects,” argued Washiali.

He said Ruto’s brigade was not worried over the possibility of Gideon and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi working together ahead of 2022.

Political analyst Martin Oloo said the DP’s return to Western was expected.

“Ruto knows Western is a critical voting bloc and would do everything possible to secure support in the area, Gideon and Mudavadi’s re-union must have given him sleepless nights,” said Oloo.

