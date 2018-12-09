Parliament on the spot over justice to audit report Next Story
Kingi wants Lands commission disbanded

By Jacob Ngetich | Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 8th 2018 at 20:09 GMT +3
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has called for the disbandment of the National Land Commission (NLC) for failing to address historical land injustices in Coast and other parts of the country.

Instead Kingi is proposing establishment of eight regional land boards.

“These regional boards shall have the powers and functions as those currently being enjoyed by the present National Land Commission and more particularly the powers to investigate title deeds and historical land injustices,” Kingi said.

In a written submission to the Building Bridges Initiative, he called for the full implementation of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report to bring about healing.

All post-independence government regimes, Kingi argued, had not honestly and adequately addressed land injustices.

The governor said the TJRC report contains a comprehensive chapter on land and conflict and its implementation would tackle land issues in Coast.

“The commission noted that land-related injustices at the Coast are one of the key reasons for under-development in the area, and have caused the emergence of the groups demanding for secession like the Mombasa Republican Council,” he said.

The land question, he said, has been a perennial problem in Coast and reason for disgruntlement over the years.  

