Top candidate appeals for help to join Kenya High

Nelly Kemunto who scored 440 marks in KCPE this year at their home in Teachers Estate, Nakuru on November 28, 2018. Her mother is facing murder charges for killing her father in March 2013. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

A girl who scored 440 marks in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams is appealing for help to join Kenya High School.

Nelly Kemunto, 13, beat all odds to score the high marks at Mount St Mary’s Girls Primary School in Molo.

Her mother Alice Moraa is facing murder charges and is in remand at the Nakuru Prison over the death of her husband Edward Omwenga.

Omwenga was found dead on March 17, 2013 in an incident which implicated his wife and a neighbour. The neighbour was released due to lack of evidence.

“I am glad that I have been selected to join Kenya High School which was my first choice. But I don’t know how I’ll join the school due to financial challenges,” said Kemunto. The arrest of Moraa left the girl and her three other siblings without a parent to take care of them at a rented house in Teachers Estate, Nakuru. “Our elder brother has struggled to take me through primary school,” she said.

Her brother, Collins Morumbe, 25, has been supporting his siblings by engaging in menial jobs.

Another brother George Nyamasege, a fourth year economics student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), has been forced to defer his studies.

Kemunto’s dream is to be a neurosurgeon.