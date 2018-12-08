Churches say Kenya loses Sh2b to corruption daily

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 21:45 GMT +3

The church has once again warned that corruption could destroy Kenya.

National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) General Secretary Peter Karanja said the country is losing a third of its national budget through corruption.

Canon Karanja estimated that this year alone, Kenyans are likely to lose Sh700 billion, translating to about Sh2 billion every day.

The churches urged Kenyans to refuse to give bribes even if it causes them inconveniences and cautioned public officials to keep their hands out of public coffers. “Even if you escape the arm of the law after your theft and pilferage of public resources, the curse of God will eventually fall on you and your future generations,” he said in Limuru after a two-day meeting.

The churches said they still want corruption declared a national disaster, and provision of an amnesty from prosecution for those who own up to corruption and pay back what they stole.

Overborrowing

The churches questioned the government’s excessive and unexplained borrowing that has increased Kenya’s debt from Sh1.8 trillion in 2013 to Sh5.04 trillion in 2018.

They have challenged the government to make public the country’s debt register to show who is owed how much and what was done with the money, as well as the terms of the loans.

“Kenyans for generations to come have their incomes committed to repaying debts they don’t understand,” he said. The churches raised concern that Kenyans are heavily taxed and now live miserable lives. “Most of the income Kenyans generate goes to the government in form of income tax, value added tax, fuel tax, road levies, housing tax and others,” he said.

The churches claimed that the government is sabotaging its industrialisation plans by opening the borders to all manner of substandard and counterfeit products.

Rev Karanja said several state agencies tasked with border and quality controls have reduced the country to a dumping site for junk products from China.

The churches want the government to reduce duty on imported farm and industrial inputs and increase duty on imported finished product and hit out at political leaders who are always scheming to increase their salaries.

They want the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to determine salaries, and if possible revise salaries downwards if the economy of the country is not improving.

On the transport sector, the churches demanded a consultative meeting with other stakeholders to develop viable solutions and not kneejerk reactions and directives.

On constitutional amendments, the churches have called on Kenyans to participate effectively so that their preferences are known and considered. Rev Karanja has warned it should not be left in the hands of politicians and their interests.

