Cereal prices drop but livestock's up

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

Maize silos and driers at the Eldoret National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot. 12-11-2018. [PHOTO: KEVIN TUNOI]

Prices of cereals have dropped while those of livestock went up countrywide.

In its report dated November 30, Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) says the average wholesale price of a 90kg bag of maize in Eldoret dropped from Sh2,500 in January to Sh1,700 in October.

ALSO READ: Cattle herders enjoy sweetness of cane farming

FEWS NET provides information and analysis on food security.

Created in 1985

It was created in 1985 by the US Agency for International Development and the US Department of State, after devastating cases of famine in East and West Africa.

The report, dubbed Kenya Price Bulletin, however shows that cereals performed well over the same period last year.

In Kisumu, the price of a bag of maize dropped by Sh1,000 from Sh3,700 in January.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Last year residents were buying a 90kg bag for as much as Sh4,000.

In Mombasa, a bag of maize cost Sh1,800 last September down from Sh2,000.

Nairobi residents on the other hand were buying a bag of maize at Sh2,000 down from Sh3,000 in January.

ALSO READ: Come down hard on those using antibiotics to fatten livestock

In Garissa, Kitui and Lodwar, maize prices were at Sh60, Sh30 and Sh60 per kilogram respectively.

A bag of beans in Eldoret was selling at Sh7,000 down from Sh7,500 in January.

Goats in Garissa, Isiolo and Turkana fetched the highest amount of money in the past five years.

A goat in Garissa was selling at Sh3,100, compared to last year when it went for Sh2,500.

In Turkana and Isiolo, a goat fetched up to Sh3500.

Prices of cattle also went up this year compared to the last five years, according to the report.

In Garissa, a cow was selling at Sh15,000 up from Sh13,000 last year. The same size of cow cost Sh22,000 in Turkana. In Isiolo a cow fetched up to Sh27,000.

ALSO READ: County to build underwater museum

Good conditions

“Livestock prices in October were 13 to 30 per cent above the five-year average across reference markets and reached as high as 73 per cent above average in Marsabit, primarily driven by the fact that they were in good conditions. As a result, household income and purchasing power are above average,” says the report.

The report also stated that prices of food in urban centres countrywide remained favourable in October as last year's stocks were yet to be depleted.

Long rains that ensured good harvest stabilised supply to households, says the report.