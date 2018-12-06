Man found cohabiting with Form Three student arrested

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 09:52, Updated December 6th 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3

A 30-year-old man accused of eloping with a Form Three student is in police cusody.

Nakuru County Human Rights Network director David Kuria yesterday said the suspect was arrested at Bangladesh estate.

Mr Kuria said he got informed by residents of the estate that the minor was living with the casual labourer in his rented house.

The student hailed from Kitale in Trans Nzoia County.

The rights activist said he informed police and together they raided the house, where they found the man and the student. The two are being detained at Nakuru's Central police station.

Kuria said the girl had gone missing from home before schools were closed for third term after which she made her way to Nakuru.

He said police, with the help of local administrators, had located the girl’s home in Kitale and informed her guardians about her arrest. The guardians were expected to travel to Nakuru to help police with investigation.

Establish defilement

Kuria said the girl was taken to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital for examination. “Police want to establish if she was defiled, and the results will be presented in court during the hearing of the case."

Police Commander Hassan Barua said they were investigating how the student travelled to Nakuru from Kitale, adding that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

The case comes amid a national outcry at the rising number of girls who are being impregnated while still in school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed asked the ministry's quality assurance and standards officers to investigate the matter.

At least 30 candidates countrywide gave birth in the last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations duration.

In the South Rift region, 12 girls gave birth while sitting their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations, while tens more were in different stages of pregnancy.

Bomet had four girls giving birth in different hospitals while two candidates gave birth at Kabarnet Hospital in Baringo.

Bomet Reproductive Health Coordinator Beatrice Kaptich told The Standard between 15 and 20 cases of births among children aged between 10 to 14 years are reported in the county monthly.

