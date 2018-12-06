Over 35,000 land titles to be issued to Laikipia residents

| Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 5th 2018 at 21:49 GMT +3

More than 35,000 title deeds will be issued to residents of Laikipia in the next five months.

According to Farida Karoney, the Lands Cabinet Secretary, residents of Majengo, Likii, Manguo, Luonienk and Kwa Maina slums will be the first to benefit.

During his visit to Nanyuki in June last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that the slum dwellers be issued with title deeds.

Ms Karoney also assured the residents that her ministry would revoke any title deeds that had been issued to suspected land grabbers.

“We have committed ourselves to register parcels of land across the country that we feel are lying idle with grabbers eyeing them," said Karoney.

“It will be an expensive exercise, but we must all be committed and not let the exercise fail,” she said.

She added that since independence, 130,000, parcels, an equivalent of 30 per cent of Kenya's land mass, had been registered.

The CS was accompanied by Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro and Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.

Others were Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Deputy Governor John Mwaniki and County Commissioner Onesmas Kyatha.

A consultative meeting with the county administration and National Land Commission officials found land grabbing to be rampant locally.