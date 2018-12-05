Schools told illegal levies will attract severe punishment

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 17:02, Updated December 5th 2018 at 17:12 GMT +3

Public secondary schools have been warned against introducing illegal levies as part of the school fees.

The school head teachers were warned that raising illegal levies as part of the school fees will attract charges from the ministry.

Speaking during the official launch of Rift Valley region extra County form one selection exercise at Afraha Secondary school, Regional Education coordinator Mary Gaturu warned that raising of school fees will attract charges of corruption.

“The government has allocated Sh 22,244 to every student enrolled in public schools. Parents of those admitted in boarding schools will only top up a little fees to cater for accommodation and meals. Adding extra levies will amount to corruption and such cases will be monitored,” Ms Gaturu said.

She said the move to abolish extra levies in schools is to improve acess to education as well as boost retention in schools.

While reading the speech by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, she said the government has further allocated Sh 16 Billion for infrastructure in public schools noting that additional charges on parents will be investigated.

“Due to the high number of enrolment in public schools, the government has allocated Sh 16 Billion for infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of students in efforts to achieve 100 percent transition,” she added.

She said 128,838 candidates secured slots for extra-count schools while 14,215 will be joining County schools. Other 72,219 will be joining Sub-County schools of their choices. 1,626 candidates with special needs will also get slots in institutions offering special needs education while others will join integrated schools.

All the one million three thousand two hundred candidates will be placed in schools of their choices according to their marks. The 12,045 refugees will also be placed in schools of their choices within Kakuma refugee camp and the inmates will be facilitated to continue with their studies as they serve their jail terms,” Ms Gaturu said.

She however added that challenges in the education sector are still imminent with teen pregnancies, early marriages, and extreme poverty in arid and semi-arid areas as well as harmful cultural practices pulling back the efforts of access to education.

“The government is however working in addressing some of these challenges. Others including teenage pregnancies requires a multi-sectorial approach,” she added.

She added that the 2018 batch will be beneficiaries of National Hospital Insurance Fund covers, in a move to boost universal health coverage across the country and alleviate schools and parents from incurring more expenses in case of emergencies.