Ford K, ANC merger plan on course

By John Shilitsa | Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has denied that plans to merge Ford-Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) have stalled.

Mr Wetang’ula told supporters in Kakamega town he was determined to work with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi ahead of 2022 elections.

He denied claims that there was bad blood between him and Mr Mudavadi and that arrangements to have them forge ahead together had been scuttled.

“Those who think I cannot work with Mudavadi are out for a rude shock. I am committed to working with him (Mudavadi) and ensure Western’s numerical strength counts going forward,” said the Ford-K leader.

He disclosed that he had a series of meetings with Mudavadi over the region’s political future. “Speculations that we are pulling in different directions are untrue,” said Wetang’ula.

The Senator’s reaction followed reports that he was warming up to Deputy President William Ruto. He has also denied plans to join the DP.

 

