Swaminayaran global spiritual leader jets into Mombasa

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 15:41, Updated December 4th 2018 at 15:45 GMT +3

His Divine Holiness Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Maharaj.

The Spiritual leader of the Maninager Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Community, His Divine Holiness Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Maharaj arrived in Mombasa yesterday where he is expected to lead special prayers for peace and prosperity in the nation.

The spiritual leader’s visit comes barely a year after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga shook hands of reconciliation after the disputed 2017 general election.

Former Mombasa Mayor Ahmed Abubakar Mohdhar and Mombasa businessman Salim Sultan Moloo were among dignitaries who welcomed the spiritual leader upon his arrival aboard a Kenya Airways connecting flight which had originated from India.

The community spokesman Mr Nautamlala Sanghani [Nunu] alias Simba told journalists at the Moi International Airport that the spiritual leader will be in the country for one week.

He said after a week in Mombasa the spiritualleader will head to Nairobi where he will stay for two days before departing for Kampala in Uganda.

“During his tour he will be accompanied by 12 saints,” he pointed out.

The community spokesperson said the spiritualleader will usher in the new year in Uganda before heading to Dar es salaam in Tanzania.

A member of the religious community, Mr Babu Sanghani said he is expected to feed between 8,000 and 10,000 needy people this weekend in Kilifi county.