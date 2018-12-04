Form One student handed three years in prison for sodomy

| Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 14:31, Updated December 4th 2018 at 14:35 GMT +3

A 16-year-old boy was Tuesday sentenced to three years in prison by Nakuru court for sodomising a two-year-old boy.

The accused who is a form one student at a day school in Nakuru is said to have committed the act on October 24 this year at Bondeni within Nakuru County.

During his ruling Principal Magistrate Joe Omido said that he considered all the circumstances regarding the case, and the probation report presented therefore sentencing the suspect to 3 years.

“Having taken regard to all circumstance, probation report and mitigation, I hereby order that the subject shall be committed to Shikusa Borstal Institution for 3 years,” said Omido.

The minor had pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation the minor through his lawyer John Ochang, expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency.

Ochang further told the court that the minor had voluntary admitted his mistake before court thus saving court’s time.

“He has pleaded guilty on his own voluntary, therefore saving time for court, I pleaded for leniency so that he may be rehabilitated,” said Ochang.

The two minors are neighbours.

The victim is said to be playing at his parents’ house when the suspect called him to his home.

He removed the victim clothes then went ahead to defile him.

The mother of the victim saw her son leaving the suspect’s house in pain which forced her to check on him.

Upon examination, she noticed bruises and anal opening. She took her son to hospital where he was examined and discharged.

Medical report indicated that the minor had small bruise at 11 o’clock which indicates that trauma to the anal opening, with penetration to his anus.

Probation report that was conducted on the suspect stated that the suspect learnt this habit in 2016.

There is a paragraph on the report which state that the suspect said that ‘he did it to the young victim because he believed it was easy’.

He will serve his sentencing at Shikusa Institute at Kakamega County.