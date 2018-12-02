Another boy dies after cut goes awry

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3

And another teen is undergoing treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret as shocking cases of initiation gone wrong rise.

Chief Francis Chumba of Kitany, Elgeyo Marakwet, said the deceased Kevin Kipkosgei, 16, was among nine boys who underwent the traditional initiation rites on November 10. He then fell ill.

ALSO READ: Man slept next to dead girlfriend's body for days, court told

Mr Chumba said the two boys did their KCPE at Biwott Primary School in Keiyo South sub-county.

“The boy became ill on Monday last week and was rushed to Eldoret. The doctors said he was suffering from pneumonia. He died while undergoing treatment,” Mr Chumba said.

Other boys who have died in this initiation season include 15-year-old Juliano Kanyonyo Mbatha, who was tortured to death after circumcision in Gaitu, Murang’a County. In Kamirithu, Limuru, Jimmy Egururu, 16, who had undergone the cut and was left in the hands of a caretaker was found dead in unclear circumstances.

In Igembe Central, Meru County, a gang is said to be forcing boys as young as 10 years to be circumcised without any anaesthesia. They also use unsterilised blades.

In Kiambu, a number of parents told of harrowing tales of molestation of the freshly circumcised boys by their ‘guardians’.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Meanwhile, church leaders insisted they will continue to play a role in the initiation of youth into adulthood. Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria has asked parents to choose the people and groups who induct their children into adulthood carefully.

“The church recognises that these rites of passage are a good opportunity for young people to transition into adulthood,” he said.

Mt Kenya Central ACK Bishop Timothy Gichere said the church will continue playing a role in counseling the initiates.

ALSO READ: Football club fakes player’s death to cancel crucial match

“The church is not at war with anyone. After the children undergo circumcision, the church takes over counseling programmes that are very popular with the locals,” he said. Last week, the Kikuyu Council of Elders led by Kiarie Rugami and Johnson Mwangi told off the church for reportedly taking over the role of elders. [Stephen Rutto, Lydiah Nyawira and Boniface Gikandi]