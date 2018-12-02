survey
Girl beaten to death for failing to recite Quran Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Western

Chief arrested for settling defilement case outside court

By Jack Murima | Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 1st 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3

The police in Kakamega are holding an assistant chief over claims of settling a defilement case in a kangaroo court.

ALSO READ: Denial will perpetuate deadly poll chaos

The court ordered the arrest of Shimanyiro assistant chiefCareb Murunga Mbakaya on Friday after a minor recounted how her mother and a boda boda rider who had impregnated her were involving the assistant chief to settle the matter out of court.

Mbakaya will remain in custody until tomorrow when he is expected to appear in court over the matter.

The 17-year-old student said Mechack Muchiti Chibukosia who was charged in court with attempted defilement was not the one responsible for her pregnancy.

Kakamega Senior Principal Magistrate Erick Malesi ordered the investigating officers to detain the assistant chief and the mother of the victim for conspiring to defeat justice.

Mr Malesi ordered the minor to remain at Kakamega Juvenile Remand Home.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Muchiti’s case shall resume on February 20. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Rape
Sexual Assault
Defilement Case

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Family demands justice after minor is defiled by grandfather

Family demands justice after minor is defiled by grandfather

Sex education will stem teen pregnancies

Sex education will stem teen pregnancies

Sex pest to spend life in jail

Sex pest to spend life in jail

Man admits he defiled 12-year-old girl

Man admits he defiled 12-year-old girl




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON sunday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited