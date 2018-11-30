survey
Anti-graft agency clashes with police Next Story
Kenyans want the Senate scrapped, shows poll Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

30 contenders set for albinism beauty pageant

By Farrel Ogolla | Published Fri, November 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 29th 2018 at 21:59 GMT +3

Albinism Society of Kenya chairman Isaac Mwaura (left) during unveiling of contestants for Mr and Miss Albinism East Africa in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

At least 30 contestants will take part in Mr and Miss Albinism East Africa in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Building Bridges task force to start county visits next week

The participants are from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. Winners will be crowned Mr and Miss albinism East Africa.

The competition, whose theme is ‘Celebrating the beauty of colour’, is slated for tomorrow at  the KICC, Nairobi.

The event is a culmination of auditions, where 10 contestants from each country were selected.

The event will be used to create awareness on challenges faced by those living with albinism, including stigma and brutality.

Peter Ogik, a Ugandan musician living with albinism, said the journey had been tough for him, as the community always viewed him as cursed.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

He said his mother used to hide him after being humiliated.

“At some point, I contemplated dropping out of school because one of my teachers used to cane me for not doing my class work on time. He later realised people with my condition had impaired vision,” said Ogik.

Albinism Society of Kenya boss Isaac Mwaura said those with albinism deserved respect.

ALSO READ: Building Bridges taskforce meets stakeholders, receives submissions

“We are proud black people with white skin,” said Mwaura, who spoke during unveiling of the contestants.

Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua blamed challenges those with albinism faced on lack of information, which lead to myths.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mr And Miss Albinism East Africa
KICC
Peter Ogik
Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh1b tenders put former KICC chiefs in trouble

Sh1b tenders put former KICC chiefs in trouble

Chiefs, village elders top corruption list

Chiefs, village elders top corruption list




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited