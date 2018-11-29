Lost snake: Police hunt boa constrictor on the loose after escaping from owner's house

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 11:22, Updated November 29th 2018 at 11:25 GMT +3

A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lincolnshire.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the snake which has a white tail and grey, black and brown spots.

It was reported missing from a house in Union Street in Boston at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The snake is not venomous but boa constrictors attack prey with their teeth and then constrict it until they die.

A statement from Licolnshire Police said: "We are advising people to stay away from a snake after it was reported missing from a Boston property.

"The snake’s owner reported it missing from the house on Union Street at just after 7pm yesterday evening.

"The Boa constrictor is not venomous, but should not be approached. It is likely to find somewhere warm, so could be in an area such as a garden shed.

"It has white on its tail, with grey, black and brown spots."

Officers are currently searching for the reptile.

Meanwhile, a massive albino boa constrictor mauled its owners hand in a feeding time disaster.

The man can be seen dangling a dead rabbit in front of the caged snake before it darts forward and sinks its fangs into his hand.

The serpent refuses to let go and locks its jaw on to the man’s hand for nearly a minute with blood seen pouring down his arm.

The man can be heard swearing but seems unnaturally calm and says: “That’s why you use tweezers. What a t*t."

The footage was shot in Bournemouth and just as the woman recording asks if he needs her help to try and remove Snow, the snake's grip loosens and the man is free.

Despite his injury, the man then dangles the rabbit again to get Snow back into her cage and this time she goes for the rabbit.