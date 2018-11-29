Many Kenyans want Senate scrapped, new study shows

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 28th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

Residents of Kiambu, Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties want the Senate scrapped, a study has shown.

The survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) showed opposition to Senate was highest in Kisumu, with 68 per cent of those polled calling for its scrapping. Kisumu was followed by Kiambu (64 per cent), Nairobi (59 per cent) and Mombasa at 58 per cent.

ALSO READ: Counties told to pay out billions in pending bills

Other than the Senate, the residents also want the country to do away with positions of MCA and MP.

"The main reason behind the push for a referendum by residents of the four counties is to ensure a reduction in number of elective seats. However, what came out clearly in these counties is that residents are totally opposed to positions of senator," said TIFA Managing Director, Kweya Gerry.

At least 70 per cent of the 515 people interviewed in Kiambu also want the number of counties reduced.

At least 69 per cent felt the number of MCAs should be reduced through a referendum and 65 per cent the number of MPs brought down.

Today, Kenya has 349 MPs, while the Senate has 67 members.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

At least 525 people were polled in Nairobi, 519 in Kisumu and 513 in Mombasa.

In September, Soy MP Caleb Kositany proposed a Bill scrapping the Senate and positions of Nominated MP and MCA.

ALSO READ: CS summoned over controversial equipment leasing saga