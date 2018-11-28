survey
Nyamira County secretary arrested for disobeying court orders

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 07:29, Updated November 28th 2018 at 07:34 GMT +3
Nyamira County Secretary Erick Onchana at a past event.

Nyamira County Secretary Erick Onchana was Tuesday evening arrested for allegedly disobeying a court order.

Onchana, who is the secretary to the county service board, was apprehended over dues owed to former county employee Alloys Moseti who served as a political adviser in the Governor’s office before he was dismissed in 2014.

Moseti had moved to court protesting his unprocedural dismissal, and was awarded a compensation of Sh1.6 million.

The court directed Onchana to facilitate the payment, a directive that was yet to be complied with, prompting the arrest.

A warrant for the arrest of the county secretary was issued last Friday but the county official is reported to have been dodging the law enforcers before he was nabbed in Nyamira town.

Police said Onchana would be arraigned Wednesday.

