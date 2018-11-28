MCAs plot to ensure forum is protected

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:04, Updated November 28th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

Ward representatives are plotting to have the umbrella body, County Assemblies Forum, anchored in law to shield them from "bullying" by the Executive and other arms of Government.

The forum's National Governing Council (NGC) has formed a nine-member ad hoc committee to oversee the process.

This could see membership of the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) expanded to include leaders of Majority and Minority, county assembly clerks, sergeants-at arms and representatives of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The committee has received proposals from various county assembly chapters, who argue that without a strong body to represent them, other arms of Government will continue taking unilateral decisions that directly affect them.

Amorphous entity

Currently, the forum is an amorphous entity comprising 47 speakers and 94 MCAs, who are charged with defending the interests of county assemblies.

"We have concluded taking views from all the chapters and there is a common agreement that we expand representation to the CAF. As it is, we are operating in a vacuum, and anchoring the body in law will enable us to engage other arms of Government," said Tinderet MCA Kipkurui Chepkwony, who chairs the committee.

Johnson Osoi, the forum’s chair, who is also the Kajiado Assembly Speaker, said the process of anchoring the forum was underway through the crafting of the Intergovernmental Relation amendment Bill currently in the Senate.

The Bill is meant to aid the establishment of CAF and its structures.

“The Presidency and the Senate have been quite supportive in ensuring that CAF is set up in law ,” said Mr Osoi.

The team will table its findings before the forum's Executive Council for approval in the next 20 days.