Standard to co-sponsor ads awards

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 27th 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

The Bantu music artists Trauphe Kasongo and Sequina Kasongo sing at the Association of practitioners in advertising (APA) 2018 creative wwek cocktail at the cocacola offices in upper hill on 27th Novemder 2018 [Photo: David Gichuru]

The Standard Media Group has partnered with the Kenya’s Association of Practitioners in Advertising (APA) to host this year’s APA Awards.

ALSO READ: Apartment fire kills six, among them children

This is the second time in a row that the Standard Group is sponsoring the event.

APA chairperson Gil Kemami said Kenya was gearing to celebrate creative ingenuity and excellence. “We have put much emphasis on new entrants, most of whom are youths, to nurture talents and help us achieve global standards,” said Kemami.

He called upon players in the creative industry to think of coming up with a creative academy, where more talents could be nurtured.

Celebrate creativity

Standard Group Head of Marketing Doreen Mbaya said the partnership comes at an opportune time where creatives need to come together to celebrate creativity.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

She reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting variety and quality of creative work done by agencies.

“For Standard Group, a multi-platform media house, media sponsorship of the APA week connects with our strategic objectives of building stronger relationships with our customers who spend a significant amount in advertising, especially on television KTN Home," said Ms Mbaya.

There will be 13 panelists, with CEO of Loeries Andrew Human being the chief judge.

ALSO READ: Multi-talented footballers who changed their positions

The awards ceremony will be held next Friday at the Coca Cola Centre in Upper Hill.