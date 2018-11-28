survey
How car with fake number plate used in kidnap Next Story
NLC orders probe on fraud claims in Diani allocations Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Top Coast leaders welcome investors

By Jacob Ngetich | Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 27th 2018 at 23:51 GMT +3

The Coast governors are targeting Sh200 billion of investment on fishing, farming and hospitality in the region’s 1,500 kilometre coastline.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, Salim Mvurya of Kwale, Fahim Twaha of Lamu and Tana River’s Godana Dadho said the fishing industry alone could produce up to Sh26 billion if local and international investors ventured into it.

ALSO READ: Kingi and Joho in supremacy fight

Speaking at the first Sustainable Blue Economy Conference (SBEC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) yesterday, the governors said the region was losing a lot of money because of underdevelopment in the blue economy.

To work

The governors said they had agreed to work under the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP) to harness the billions of resources towards bettering the lives of about eight million people.

Kingi said the Coast region had huge untapped potential that could turn around the economy of its people.

"We have potential that runs into hundreds of billions. We want to harness it now for the nearly eight million people in the region. We have been talking with tens of investors and a number of them have already shown interest," said Kingi.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

Fish port

He noted that his county was about to construct a fish port to fully-exploit commercial fishery.

Joho said through the close working relationship with the six coastal counties, the region had the potential to become an economic giant.

ALSO READ: Joho, Kingi terms for referendum

The Tana River governor said fishermen were still using archaic methods and technology to fish, thus limiting their catch.

Mr Mvurya called for increased investment in mining, noting that the region was rich in minerals.

RELATED TOPICS:
Coast Governors
Sh200 Billion Of Investment
Governor Amason Kingi
Hassan Joho
Salim Mvurya
Fahim Twaha

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

It’s a dog’s life for 800 families left homeless in land dispute

It’s a dog’s life for 800 families left homeless in land dispute

Kilifi County to enhance disaster preparedness

Kilifi County to enhance disaster preparedness

Web design skills pull girls out of poverty

Web design skills pull girls out of poverty

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited