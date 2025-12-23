Court allows extradition of US man over murder

Drug addiction concept. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A Nairobi court has allowed the extradition of a United States fugitive wanted in Minnesota over the alleged murder of a woman who died after consuming drugs laced with deadly fentanyl.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Monday granted a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, ordering the Government of Kenya to surrender Hudeife Muhumed Mire, a US citizen, to American authorities to face criminal charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter before the US District Court for the District of Minnesota.