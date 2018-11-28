Prosecution agrees to allow Maribe into her residence

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 27th 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

Jackie Maribe father Mwangi Maribe , Dennis Itumbi and Jackie Maribe at a Milimani court before the mention of Jackie's murder case . [Photo: George Njunge / Standard]

The State has promised to allow TV journalist Jacque Maribe to gain access to her house, which has been sealed off in an ongoing murder case in which she is a suspect.

This after High Court judge James Wakiaga directed prosecution to allow her back to the house in Nairobi’s Lang’ata as per his previous order.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki said investigators were ready to let her gain access to the residence.

According to the prosecution, Maribe’s house will be treated as a secondary crime scene.

Ms Mwaniki, however, said the State would not return Maribe’s mobile phone, as it would be used as an exhibit in court.

Mwaniki also told Justice Wakiaga that Maribe’s vehicle would be released upon a green light by the Government Chemist. “The house will be released today, but for the motor vehicle, we are waiting for the Government Chemist report, especially if there is no evidence,” said she said.

Beg for clothes

The journalist had on Monday filed an application claiming she had to beg for clothes and accommodation, as her house remained secured as a crime scene. She said she had also been going without medication and that she had to borrow a mobile phone.

Maribe claimed she had not been supplied with crucial witness statements and supporting documents to enable her to argue her defence.

Maribe’s mobile phone and car were confiscated as part of investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani. Investigators claimed Maribe’s co-accused and fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie used the car.

Maribe wanted the court to disqualify Mwaniki from prosecuting the case or in the alternative bar her from approaching the bench.

Maribe’s lawyer Katwa Kigen had made an application to have Mwaniki and the lead investigator in the case jailed for six months for failing to comply with court orders.

At the same time, Irungu dropped his application to have a judge withdraw from the case.

Irungu, popularly known as Jowie, informed the court that his application and a complaint letter he had written to the Judicial Service Commission on the judge’s “slay king” reference to him be withdrawn and expunged.

Wakiaga ordered Kenyatta National Hospital to admit the suspect yesterday for a surgery despite the pending Sh31 million debt owed by the Prisons Department.

The judge cautioned that he would release the accused in the event his orders were not complied with.

“We cannot hold a man in need of medication. What if he dies in our hands? Is it possible to allow the family to produce a car and prisons to provide guard. I order that the accused be admitted at KNH today, whether the Government owes KNH money or not,” ordered Wakiaga.