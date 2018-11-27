Maribe allowed access to her house, crucial documents

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 12:02, Updated November 27th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe

It’s a reprieve for Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe after court on Tuesday ordered the State to allow her access her house and crucial witness statements in the Monica Kimani’s murder case.

ALSO READ: Mombasa gang slashes police officer

Maribe, who is facing murder charges, had pleaded with the court to allow her access crucial witness statements and supporting documents to enable her to argue her case.

The journalist said she had to beg for clothes and accommodation as her house remained secured as a crime scene.

She also said that she was going without medication and had to borrow a mobile phone.

The Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, however, told the court her phone and car would not be released yet as they were exhibits in the case.

“We are waiting for a report from the Government Chemist, which is not ready, on whether they should release it or use it as an exhibit,” said Mwaniki in regards to Maribe’s car.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The mobile phone and the car were confiscated as part of investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani. Investigators claimed that Maribe's co-accused and fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie used the car on the night of the murder.

The journalist was arrested on September 29 over the murder of Monica Kimani, who was found dead in a bathtub with her throat slit.

She was later released after a month in custody on Sh2 million bail after Justice James Wakiaga ruled that there was no indication that she posed a flight risk.

ALSO READ: Family of officer killed by senior wants justice