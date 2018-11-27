Jubilee party property to be auctioned over Sh1M rent arrears

| Published Tue, November 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 26th 2018 at 22:36 GMT +3

Nakuru County Jubilee Alliance Party Interim Chairman James Karimi at the Jubilee Alliance Party (JAP) offices in Nakuru. [Boniface Thuku/Standard]

The Jubilee Party risks losing property over more than Sh900,000 unpaid rent.

Documents seen by The Standard showed the ruling party had not paid Sh939,600. The amount is 18 months' rent for its Nakuru County headquarters located in Milimani estate in the outskirts of the town.

ALSO READ: Jubilee directs assembly to reinstate 12 female MCAs to committees

The property's owner, the Kenya Farmers Association (KFA), through its lawyers Gatu Magana and Company Advocates, sought the services of an auctioneer to help them recover the rent arrears.

In a letter dated last November 1, the law firm instructed Nasioki Auctioneers to recover the accrued rent for the period between May last year and last October.

“Urgently and expeditiously proceed to levy distress for rent on behalf of our client, KFA Ltd, towards recovery of rent arrears of Sh939,600 as up to November 2018. Also collect your auctioneer’s charges from the tenant,” the letter read.

The party has rented the property, which has an office and open grounds, at Sh52,200 per month.

On November 1, Nasioki Auctioneers served the party with a 14-day auction notice. The notice has expired.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

The auctioneer’s dilemma is on the gains that will be made after sale of the party's office furniture and equipment that is valued at a fifth of the total claim.

“We have proclaimed assorted office chairs, tables and other movables belonging to the tenant to be attached if need be. The goods are roughly valued at Sh200,000,” reads the auctioneer's schedule of movable property.

Jubilee's Nakuru branch chairman David Manyara said the matter was beyond the county level.

ALSO READ: Elachi: I blame Tuju for my removal from office

"The leaders at party headquarters are best placed to respond to the issue," said Mr Manyara.

Attempts to reach the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju were futile as calls went unanswered and text messages were not responded to.