Igembe South MP Mwirigi arrested for allegedly inciting drivers to flout traffic rules

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 19:46, Updated November 26th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi arrested, held at Mikinduri Police Station. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi has been arrested for allegedly inciting Probox and bodaboda operators to oppose traffic rules by removing a police roadblock erected along the Meru-Mikinduri-Maua road.

The MP was arrested on Monday evening at Kiguchwa in Tigania Central and taken to Mikinduri Police Station, where he is currently being held.

ALSO READ: New tough rules for boda boda

Tigania Central Administration Police commander, John Munyoki said they took action after the MP harassed officers manning the roadblock and ordered them to leave.

He said at around 10.30 am, the MP first appeared accompanied my boda boda operators before re-appearing again at 4 pm.

“We had erected the roadblocks since the Michuki rules were re-introduced and we had officers on duty to ensure sanity in the roads. However today we got information from the four officers who were at the road block that Igembe South MP had appeared and instructed them to leave the place as he attempted to remove the barricade,” Munyoki said.

The officers were able to block his vehicle and arrest him. “We do not know what issue he had with the roadblock since nobody else had complained over it,” the officer added.

Munyoki said the MP could face two counts for incitement and breaking traffic rules.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The MP was among other leaders, Mpuru Aburi (EALA), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti) and Moses Kirima (Imenti Central) who had on Friday held protests over ongoing enforcement of traffic rules.

They stormed the county police headquarters where they lectured senior police officers before addressing the operators.

ALSO READ: Commuters suffer as Matiang'i moves to enforces 'Michuki rules'[Pictures]