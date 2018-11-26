survey
How candidate regained sight three days to exam Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Education

President Uhuru's no-nonsense message to Ambira Boys

By Jael Mboga and Grace Gichuhi | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 11:14, Updated November 26th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

A viral  video of Ambira High School boys school apparently gloating that they had cheated in the on-going Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams has touched the President's raw nerve.

ALSO READ: Storm over teachers' mass failure

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the culprits will be punished.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday when he presided over this year’s Kenya Scouts Association’s Patron’s Day, Uhuru said, “Some of the things the young people are engaging in require sheer guts … telling us through insults that they are proud to have cheated in the exam.”

Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”

“If you can brag about cheating we will show you what the State does with cheats.”

Meanwhile, the eight Ambira High School KCSE candidates caught on camera seemingly insulting Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i will remain in custody until December 3.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The boys appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo at the Siaya law courts today.

The prosecution asked for seven days to have the boys remanded as investigations continue.

The boys aged 17 and 16 were arrested between November 23 and 25.

ALSO READ: Disarmed: CS Matiang'i disbands firearms board

They will be held at the Ugunja Police Station children’s cells until when they are expected to take plea.

Chief investigative officer at Unguja Police Station Andrew Nyambache told the court that witnesses have not recorded statements and releasing the boys will interfere with the process.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed
Fred Matiang’i
Kenya Scouts Association

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Here’s what to do to fix broken transport sector

Here’s what to do to fix broken transport sector

Amina pledges more money for Lugari college

Amina pledges more money for Lugari college

Matiang'i: Brace yourselves for crackdown

Matiang'i: Brace yourselves for crackdown

Bodaboda operators, your turn is coming soon! Says Matiangi

Bodaboda operators, your turn is coming soon! Says Matiangi




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited