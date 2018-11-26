President Uhuru's no-nonsense message to Ambira Boys

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 11:14, Updated November 26th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

A viral video of Ambira High School boys school apparently gloating that they had cheated in the on-going Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams has touched the President's raw nerve.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the culprits will be punished.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday when he presided over this year’s Kenya Scouts Association’s Patron’s Day, Uhuru said, “Some of the things the young people are engaging in require sheer guts … telling us through insults that they are proud to have cheated in the exam.”

Calling on students to be disciplined and respect elders, the President said the boys are “Where they should be.”

“If you can brag about cheating we will show you what the State does with cheats.”

Meanwhile, the eight Ambira High School KCSE candidates caught on camera seemingly insulting Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i will remain in custody until December 3.

The boys appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo at the Siaya law courts today.

The prosecution asked for seven days to have the boys remanded as investigations continue.

The boys aged 17 and 16 were arrested between November 23 and 25.

They will be held at the Ugunja Police Station children’s cells until when they are expected to take plea.

Chief investigative officer at Unguja Police Station Andrew Nyambache told the court that witnesses have not recorded statements and releasing the boys will interfere with the process.