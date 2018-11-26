Glitz and glamour at the 2018 Kalasha Film and TV awards

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

Renowned comedian Charles Bukeko (papa shirandula), Veteran actress judge Lucy Wangui and Mary Kabele 'Mama Kayai' at the Kalasha awards 2018 at Safari park hotel on 25th November 2018. [David Gichuru, Standard]

It was all glamour at the 2018 Kalasha awards ceremony held on Saturday evening at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The red carpet event hosted by the Kenya Film Commission, in its eighth edition, featured the who’s who in the film industry, dignitaries and top Government officials.

Journalists Amina Rabar and Jeff Koinange made sure the audience was entertained with their tickling punchlines as they emceed the event.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, principal secretaries Fatuma Hirsi and Jerome Ochieng, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and officials from the French embassy attended the function. Others included actors Charles Bukeko (Papa Shirandula), Mary Khavere (Mama Kayai), Lucy Wangui and Pascal Tokodi.

Senator Gideon lauded the event for celebrating and rewarding local talent and sustaining the future of the local music industry.

The Kanu chairman also applauded the Kenya Film Commission and Kalasha for a job well done.

“We want the local film industry to set the trend and make upcoming and aspiring musicians feel like they want to be part of it in years to come. With this kind of event, Kenya could easily provide 90 per cent local content and not be boring,” said Gideon.

CS Mucheru commended the winners and requested the local Kenya Film Commission to inject new blood and life into the local film industry.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration was committed to having the local film industry transform the country.

“We want to come out with a blockbuster movie to be sold in Africa, China and the rest of the world. We also want to set up a task force to ensure that we transform the local film industry by building theatres in all the 47 counties with the support of my ministry, the Nairobi senator, the Government and the media to ensure we come out with the best in terms of movies,” said Mr Mucheru.

There was also a moment of silence to pay tribute to fallen heroes among them former Vitimbi and Vioja Mahakamani actor Charles Kimani alias Masaku, former Churchill comedian Emmanuel Makori popularly known as Ayeiya and Mombasa-based actress Maureen Wanza,popularly known as Sasha.

Organisers asked Kenyans to help pay the hospital bill for actor Kone Nouhoum of Selina, who was involved in an accident a few weeks ago and is in the ICU.

Kalasha International Awards is an annual event presented by the Kenya Film Commission whose mandate is to promote a vibrant local film industry.

The initiative seeks to recognise talent in the different facets of film and TV industry by awarding those in the five original branches of filmmaking: directors, actors, writers, producers and technicians.

It was a big moment for those who bagged awards. Kenya’s film industry is growing slowly but surely, with people like Wanuri Kahiu getting recognised internationally for their work in film.

The event was sponsored by KTN, Communications Authority of Kenya, Anga Imax, Canon Kenya, French embassy, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Buzz, Kwese Inflix, Media Council of Kenya, Movie Mtaani, Pixel, Scoop Network, Safari Park Hotel, Telcom Kenya, USIU, and Brand Kenya.

