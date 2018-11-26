survey
Meru Museum to be relocated to Nchiru Next Story
Protest against Ngilu turns ugly as rival groups clash Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Chiefs put on the spot over alarming teenage pregnancies in Kitui

By Paul Mutua | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Chiefs and their assistants in Kitui County have been warned against covering up schoolgirl pregnancies.

ALSO READ: KCSE marking to start this week

County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said it was disturbing that some local administrators were colluding with teachers, parents and the men who made girls pregnant to conceal the crime.

He said the county had one of the highest pregnancy prevalence rates at 14 per cent. He noted that 8,600 girls aged between 13 and 19 years got pregnant last year.

“We have given directives to chiefs and their assistants to thoroughly monitor and give records of adolescent pregnancies in their areas of jurisdiction,” said Mr Kimiti.

He was speaking at a Kitui hotel during a stakeholders’ workshop organised by the United States Agency for International Development’s Afya Halisi Project, the County Ministry of Health and the National Youth Council (NYC).

NYC chairman Aggrey Nzomo said the workshop was to deliberate on the worrying trend of teenage pregnancies in the county and seek a solution.   

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
Kitui County
Early Pregnancy
Teenage Pregnancy
KCPE
KCSE

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Meeting to determine your child Form One slot underway

Meeting to determine your child Form One slot underway

Students caught engaging in sex orgy and wild drinking

Students caught engaging in sex orgy and wild drinking

We must improve the quality of teaching in public primary schools

We must improve the quality of teaching in public primary schools

School reveals secrets behind sterling scores

School reveals secrets behind sterling scores




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited