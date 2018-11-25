survey
29 people dead after boat capsizes in Lake Victoria, Mpatta, Uganda

By Agencies | Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 09:55, Updated November 25th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3
Rescue efforts underway for the dozen missing after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria.

At least 29 people died when a cruise boat capsized in poor weather on Saturday in Lake Victoria, Uganda, the deputy police spokesman said on Sunday.

Police had said on Saturday at least 10 people were dead following the accident off Uganda’s Mukono district, close to the capital Kampala.

ALSO READ: Across the Great Lakes alone

"The rescue mission is still on to find others," said police spokesman Emilian Kayima.

The cruise boat went down off Mukono district, which is close to the capital Kampala, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported on its website.

Popular musician Joseph Mayanja commonly known as Jose Chameleone described the incident in a tweet as painful.

“My heart is bleeding after a lot of my people and friends have passed on after the boat party that capsized on Lake Victoria. May the lord have mercy on all families and friends of the deceased. We are a strong Nation! We shall overcome.”

