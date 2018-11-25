Sh200m boost for war on terrorism

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:50, Updated November 25th 2018 at 00:52 GMT +3

The British and German governments have pledged to continue supporting Kenya’s counter terrorism war.

German Ambassador Annett Gunther said yesterday that her government would spend about Sh200 million on the counter terrorism centre in Somalia to train KDF.

“We will spend Sh2 million Euros to support the improvised explosive device (IED) centre in Somalia for the KDF soldiers to counter terrorism and efficiently protect themselves,” said the ambassador.

Ms Gunther was addressing the press during the second day of the First World War commemorative event at the Taveta Military war graves.

The ambassador was accompanied by the British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, Australian Assistant High Commissioner Jonathan Ball and KDF officers.

The county was an epicenter of the war which left a trail of destruction and loss of many lives. The warstarted in 1914 and ended in 1918 at Salaita Hill in Taveta town.

The British High Commissioner said his government and development allies would continue to support Kenyan troops fighting in Somali besides boosting security in the region.

