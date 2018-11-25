KCSE marking to start this week

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:08, Updated November 25th 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3

Kisumu Boys' principal Denis Abok addresses form four candidates at his school on the last day of preparation to Kenya certificate of Secondary Examination (K.C.S.E) on November 06,2016. [Denish Ochieng', Standard]

Teachers marking this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations embark on the exercise on Thursday.

As a security measure, all the markers must display identity badges complete with a photograph. Their letter of invitation says they must remain in the centre for the full exercise, and are not allowed to spend outside.

Those who fail to respond by the said date will will be replaced immediately.

During the marking period, likely to end by mid-December to allow the results be released in good time, general ethical conduct will be expected of all examiners. Last year’s exercise took four days.

Marking centres are spread across schools in Nairobi.

The teachers will earn co-ordination fee of Sh150 per day, a basic fee of Sh1,100, and scripts fee at the rate of Sh55 per script.

Mark sheets

The scripts rate takes care of all marking related activities including and not limited to the actual marking of scripts, entry of scores on mark sheets, cross checking, adjudication and report writing.

The letters signed by the Kenya National Examinations Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Karogo instructs the teachers to observe discipline. No examiner is allowed use a mobile phone in the marking rooms. They are also not allowed to use laptops and tablets.

The markers will take responsibility of each script by signing on the mark sheets and the script control forms.

After this, they will submit the answer scripts to the team leader before leaving the marking room and ensuring that no candidates’ answer scripts, marking scheme, question papers and or dummies are taken out of the marking room.