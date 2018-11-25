I’m ready to lead the Opposition, says Mudavadi

| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi.

National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has said he will steer the Opposition to ensure the Jubilee Government is kept in check.

In reference to the appointment of NASA co-principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to envoy jobs, Mudavadi said that there must be an active opposition for the country to remain on the right track.

“In a good democracy, we must have people who work from outside,” he said. Citing the controversy surrounding maize, the ANC leader said the government must be accountable.

NASA co-principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are working with the government with only Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, arguably still in opposition.

The ANC leader, however, maintained that he has not parted ways with Raila even though he has opted to remain in opposition.

He explained that he shares the same ideology with the ODM leader and their core aim was to put a government in place, a goal that was not achieved.

“Let us leave Uhuru (Kenyatta) to work. What is important is that we respect each other and also respect the Constitution,” he said.

Two MPs Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Ongondo Were (Kasipul) praised Mudavadi for his stand in the opposition.

Mr Were noted that the people who have clinched the presidency in the history of the country have always emerged from opposition.

“We are happy with the role you are playing, continue doing the good work,” he said.

Mr Agoi assured that he was also firmly in opposition, adding that despite the dynamics of politics, he will serve Kenyans.

Speaking during the official opening of a new court building at Nyando Law Courts in Kisumu County, Mudavadi challenged Parliament to help in strengthening the Judiciary. He noted that the Judiciary is a critical arm of the government that plays a vital role in fighting corruption hence needs adequate resources.

“The task for the Judiciary is immense. It is a key component against corruption and we must ensure that we strengthen it,” said Mudavadi.

The ANC leader criticised Parliament for frustrating the Judiciary through budgetary reduction.

“MPs should look into resource allocation for the Judiciary,” he said, adding that their oversight role should be defined well.

Chief Justice David Maraga who presided over the function challenged the MPs to support judicial development plans. “We will give you a work plan on the courts we intend to establish so that you can support us,” said Maraga.

