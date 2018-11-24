Police arrest 30 KCSE candidates at sex party

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 11:29, Updated November 24th 2018 at 11:59 GMT +3

Thirty KCSE candidates from a local school are being held by police in Bomet County after being busted conducting a night party after exams.

Police pounced on the students at an abandoned house in Chepgaina Village at the outskirts of Bomet town.

The students who were in pairs were busted as they engaged in singing and dancing while indulging in alcohol and illicit sex.

Bomet township location Chief Reuben Ngetich who led the operation said concerned neighbors at the village raised alarm after hearing loud music and shouting at the house.

Ngetich said: “At a round 11:00PM on Friday I was called by locals over students shouting and dancing and I alert police and we conducted an operation where we arrested 30 underage boys and girls and we discovered were students who had completed their KCSE exams.”

He said empty beer bottles and used condoms were found at the scene.

The administrator at the same time said they arrested a woman believed to have supplied them with alcohol.

Confirming the incident, Bomet OCPD Samson Rukunga said they are still finding out whether they are all students.

“Yes, I can confirm we made arrest last night and we are treating them as normal drunkards as we try and find out if they are actually students.” said Rukunga.

He said some of them look older to be students.

The police boss said they will be charged in court on Monday.

Parents of some of the students arrested camped outside the police station hope to secure the release of their children.

The incident comes hot on the heels of concerns of underage pregnancies within the county.

More than 20 pregnant girls sat this years' KCSE with three delivering while continuing with exams.

Local leaders led by Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso have called for stern action to stem the vice.

Laboso has also promised that her administration will initiate a sensitization program to try and fight the vice within the county.

She has, however, decried men she claimed were taking advantage of young girls to exploit them sexually.

“As we move out to sensitize the public, we are going to stress on men taking advantage of young girls since I believe this is where the problem is,” she added.