survey
One killed, two hurt in clan chaos Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 7-year-old girl

By Stephen Rutto | Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

A man, 24, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Iten Magistrates Court after he was fund guilty of defiling a seven-year-old girl.

ALSO READ: Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

Senior Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi said evidence adduced in court proved that Joshua Kemboi defiled the minor at Kaptuilong village, on February 5, 2017.

The accused lured the minor, who was playing with other children, to her grandmother’s house where he committed the heinous act. In mitigation, Kemboi urged the court to grant him non-custodial sentence.  

RELATED TOPICS:
Rape
Defilement Case
Early Pregnancy

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

Discos banned to ‘save’ girls

Cult leader jailed for raping followers

Cult leader jailed for raping followers

Two men who filmed themselves abusing unconscious woman

Two men who filmed themselves abusing unconscious woman

Boy aged 16 gang-raped in juvenile prison

Boy aged 16 gang-raped in juvenile prison




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited