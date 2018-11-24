Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 7-year-old girl

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 23:25 GMT +3

A man, 24, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Iten Magistrates Court after he was fund guilty of defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Senior Magistrate Hezron Nyaberi said evidence adduced in court proved that Joshua Kemboi defiled the minor at Kaptuilong village, on February 5, 2017.

The accused lured the minor, who was playing with other children, to her grandmother’s house where he committed the heinous act. In mitigation, Kemboi urged the court to grant him non-custodial sentence.