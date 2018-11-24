Mystery deepens over Rose Muhando cleansing mission

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3

Renowned Tanzania Gospel singer Rose Muhando entertaining residents in Taita border town in Taita-Taveta County on Monday, January 2, 2017. The singer was hosted by the County government over the New Year celebrations to entertain residents In Mwatate, Wundanyi, Voi and Taveta towns. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard]

In summary Tanzanian Music Foundation wants Muhando to return home for treatment saying she is not demon-possessed

Whereabouts of the musician are not known despite claims she is set to perform at a crusade presided over by Pastor Ng’ang’a

More questions have emerged after Tanzanian gospel musician Rose Muhando appeared in a widely circulated video where Neno Evangelism Pastor James Ng’ang’a is seen exorcising her.

The video shows an agitated and wailing Muhando falling down as Ng’ang’a casts out demons.

Muhando’s hands are covered in what looks like burn marks, and the curious congregation stares as she makes damning confessions of previous sins she committed.

It is not clear where Muhando went after the dramatic incident. Pastor Ng’ang’a, through his secretary, insist that they simply prayed for the gospel musician and did not follow her when she left the church.

They maintain that they do not know the whereabouts of the singer who once dominated regional charts by churning albums that made her a household name. In her heyday, Muhando made international travels and enchanted crowds with her spiritual songs.

“She came for a church service and left. I am not in a position to talk about her now, but what I know is that we are not holding her,” said the man, who identified himself as Ng’anga’s secretary.

Insiders however claim that the man of the cloth invited Muhando for a crusade he was organising. He needed her for the hype and charged crowd that follows the musician whenever she performs her fast tempo songs that are often accompanied by vigorous dances. The crusade is scheduled for today at Uhuru Park.

A source revealed that Muhando had shared that performing in Kenya would boost her dwindling career that was defined by a sudden peak in fame and popularity.

“She was here because of Pastor Ng’ang’a’s crusade and they were looking for ways to interest more people,” says one of Muhando’s close associates. It is not clear whether the exorcism was orchestrated to lure a larger crowd, or an act of divine intervention for Muhando.

Ng’ang’a insists the session was not a demon exorcism exercise but an act of spiritual cleansing after Muhando confided in her that she has been ailing.

“I wasn’t casting demons out of the musician. She was unwell. She, therefore, requested for spiritual healing from me. I only facilitated that. Rose Muhando is like a patient in a hospital. Do you usually call the doctor to inquire about the health details of a patient you are not related to? No, you don’t. So, kindly keep off the Rose Muhando issue,” Ng’ang’a said in a radio interview.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian Music Foundation (Tamufo) wants Muhando to return home for treatment.

“We, as an agency, believe Rose Muhando is not demon-possessed, but there is something she is up to. As an agency mandated to look into the welfare of musicians in Tanzania, we have decided to seriously look into her claims,” said Tamufo’s secretary Stella Joel, in a statement to newsrooms.

