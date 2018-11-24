Probe on students' vile video insulting CSs Amina and Matiang'i begins

| Published Sat, November 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and his Education counterpart Amina Mohamed.

Detectives are investigating eight students of Ambira High School who insulted Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohamed (Education) and her Interior counterpart, Fred Matiang’i, in a recorded video.

On Friday, a team of detectives from Siaya County and regional educational officers pitched tent at the school as investigations into the matter began.

ALSO READ: Seven accused of exam malpractice out on Sh2m bond

The video trended on various social media platforms yesterday, with users condemning the act by the students who had reportedly finished their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

In the video, the students can be seen bragging about cheating in the just concluded national examinations. The students can also be seen burning books as they took turns to pop at a camera of a phone that was reportedly held by one of them.

It starts with one of the students shouting “shule huisha” before others join in hurling unprintable words against Matiang'i and Amina.

Regional Commissioner Mophat Kangi said they were in the process of identifying the students in the clip.

“What they have said in the video is morally wrong and to abuse people of the stature of Cabinet secretaries is unacceptable,” said Kangi.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

Twitter and Facebook users condemned the act and demanded arrest of the students.