Condemned six-storey building under construction in Kayole demolished- Photos

By Mercy Asamba | Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 13:10, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 14:28 GMT +3
The demolition tractor near the building that has been earmarked for demolition. 

The familiar green Sany demolition tractor descended on the condemned six-storey building under construction in Kayole, Nairobi County on Friday.

The owner of the building, which had been earmarked for demolition, Caroline Wanjiru, was arrested by a multi-agency team led by City Hall officials for putting up the building without approvals.

ALSO READ: Blame game as raw sewage flows into rivers and streets

Behind the bars: Caroline Wanjiru, the owner of the condemned building.

The six-storey building had raised uproar with locals claiming it was unsafe.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has issued stern warning to people putting up buildings without genuine approvals.

The building was still under construction.

“This morning a government multi-agency team led by Nairobi City County Government officials arrested the owner of a condemned seven-storey building in Kayole for building without necessary approvals and ignoring a demolition notice," said Governor Sonko.

The Kayole building being demolished.

" All condemned buildings must all be brought down and necessary legal action taken in accordance to the law,” he added.

The owner of the building had been issued with a demolition notice on November 9 and also ordered to submit its structural integrity report within seven days.

RELATED TOPICS:
Demolitions
Nema
Governor Mike Sonko

