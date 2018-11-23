Seven accused of exam malpractice in Nakuru out on Sh2m bond

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 13:00, Updated November 23rd 2018 at 14:31 GMT +3

St Peters Chesirikwa Secondary School teachers at Molo law courts on November 23, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Seven suspects accused of examination malpractice at St Peters' secondary school-Chesirikwa in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County, have been charged in a Molo Court.

Those charged are principal Bett Kiplagat, acting deputy principal Kiprotich Hillary, centre supervisor Tanui Shadrack, invigilators Michael Kipkemoi, William Sang and Jane Chebet and Mercy Chepkurui. They faced four charges of examination malpractice.

The seven allegedly committed the offence on November 21, 2018 at St Peters' Secondary, where they conspired to commit a felony.

The principal and his deputy faced a second charge of aiding and abetting an offence.

Sang, who was an invigilator, together with the principal and his deputy, faced a third charge of accessory after the fact.

The three, jointly having knowledge of exam impersonation, assisted a suspect to escape punishment, knowing she was sitting on behalf of another candidate.

"On December 21, 2018 at St Peters' Secondary School in Kuresoi North assisted Chepkurui who was to your knowledge guilty of impersonation evade punishment," read part of the charge sheet.

Chepkurui, an athlete, faced an offence of impersonation.

She allegedly after being registered to take KCSE knowingly allowed another person by name similar to her to take the examination on her behalf.

The athlete is a Silver Medalist IAAF World Under 18 Championship.

They denied all the charges before Molo Chief Magistrate Samuel Wahome.

Through their lawyers they pleaded to be released on reasonable bond.

They said they are known people and are not at flight risk.

They were released on Sh2 million bond each with surety of similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 6 and heard on February 7.

The seven were arrested by police following a tip-off from the public.

All the invigilators and security personnel manning the centre were replaced after the incident was reported.