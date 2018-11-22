Boy refuses to sit KCSE exam, says he’d rather sell ballast in Embu

| Published Thu, November 22nd 2018 at 11:57, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3

While hundreds of thousands of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates tackle their exams, two students in Embu County refused to sit the exam for frivolous reasons.

A boy who had dropped out of school when he was already registered said he wanted to concentrate on cracking stones to produce ballast which earns him some quick money.

The other student said he did not see the need to sit the exam.

The County Director of Education Margaret Mwirigi said despite the coordination with principals and chiefs, the students defied every attempt to sit the examination which started late last month.

“We required one boy to write a statement that he did not want to sit the exam. This was very sad considering that we tried a lot to ensure that every registered student sat the exam,” she said.

However, it was not just gloom as the team was able to encourage a few registered students who had dropped out of school to sit the exam.

“Education officials would liaise with chiefs to identify students who had no intention of sitting the exam and make arrangements for them to sit the exam,” Mwirigi said.

She said whereas some schools might feel the students would drag down the mean score, the move still ensures every child gets access to education.

Mwirigi also revealed that four students were sitting the exam from hospital beds as a result of illness or giving birth.

She said a boy from Mbeere North had a condition requiring surgery but the operation was delayed so that he completes his exam papers.

Three girls were taking the exam in hospitals after they gave birth in the course of the exam period.

“One girl gave birth to a premature baby and has been sitting the exam from hospital. Another had delivered and was discharged but the baby developed complications and was admitted to hospital,” she said.

Mwirigi also expressed optimism that the county will have 100 percent transition to secondary school just as was the case for the 2017 KCPE candidates.

She said they will not allow any school to force pupils to repeat class.