How Nyamira triplets, twins tied in exam results

KCPE triplets from left: Esther Kwamboka, Ruth Moraa and Mary Bosibori. They scored 403, 432 and 379 respectively in KCPE. [Stanley Ongwae/Standard]

For James Nyamweya and his wife, success of their triples in the 2018 KCPE examinations rekindled the joy the triplets brought them 13 years ago.

The triplets, and another set of twins – all from Eronge Adventist Boarding Primary – are the talk of town in Nyamira County for their exemplary performance.

The triplets are Ruth Moraa, Esther Kemunto and Mary Bosibori.

Moraa tied at position one with 432 marks in the county, with Anne Kwamboka, a twin.

Moraa’s second sister, Kemunto, scored 403 marks in yet another tie with two other candidates from the same school.

Their third sister, Bosibori, tied at 379 marks with Dan Nyauncho, a twin brother of Kwamboka.

The triplets of a radiologist mother and an accountant father all want to pursue medical careers.

Moraa wants to be a neurosurgeon, Kemunto a pediatrician while Mary wants to be a radiologist like her mother.

The triplets’ elder sister is a pharmacist, while their second born brother is an electric engineer.

The triplets, who were living together in the same cube in the school, said constant consultation with their teachers, prayers and focus on their weak points made them perform well.

According to their father, hard work and trust in God made the triplets excel in the examinations.

They all sing in their Lang’ata SDA Church’s Christ’s Ambassadors Choir, Nairobi.

Moraa hopes to join Alliance Girls High School. Kemunto is eyeing Kenya High School while Bosibori would like to join Limuru Girls.

And for the twins, Anne wants to join Alliance Girls while her brother Dan wants to go to Kapsabet Boys.

Eronge Adventist headteacher Kepha Bwana described the sets of triplets and twins as children who set good examples in their studies.

“All of them have been disciplined and they have been committed towards achieving their grades. That is why we have afforded to be proud of them,” said Mr Bwana.

