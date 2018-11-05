What Kenyans had to say about Uhuru’s visit to China

| Published Mon, November 5th 2018 at 12:42, Updated November 5th 2018 at 14:40 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and China's President Xi Jinping in Shanghai on Saturday ahead of the inaugural China International Import Expo. [Courtesy]

After President Uhuru Kenyatta announced online that he was in China for bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping, Kenyans it was a flurry of mixed reactions on social media.

Today I met with the President of China H.E. Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China????????. Our talks focused on promoting economic and trade exchange and cooperation between our two countries ahead of the inaugural China International Import Expo (CIIE) #CIIE2018 pic.twitter.com/WM8PU3wvKd — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) November 4, 2018

While in China, President Uhuru is expected to sign a horticulture trade deal which will allow Kenya to export fresh produce such as avocados, cashew nuts and mangoes to China.

The visist comes on the heels of some unease after President Uhuru hinted at protective tarriffs agaisnt Chinese fish exports to Kenya with Beijing ambassador to Kenya talking of a trade war.

Most reactions urge against taking more Chinese loans. Here, are some of them on Twitter:

Waambie watuweke CRB ili tusiombe tena.Keep your hands in the Pocket. — ASMAN MUSA (@asmanm85) November 4, 2018 [CRB stands for Credit Reference Bureau-Editor]

unaomba deni ingine kamwana!!ni nini ingine unadiscuss si ulikuwa huko two months ago hamukumalizana ......najua utatoka huko kama amekuingiza box tukule samaki zao.... — miks (@AnthonyMikwa) November 4, 2018

Kindly comeback with the China (KRA) Account Number, we need to pay duties and taxes directly to their KRA #PunguzaDeni — Solo ngatia (@ngats) November 4, 2018

Surely prezo,You giving China too much priority. Si ajabu tuone sgr ya kwenda China. Tunaeza jitegemea, you should focus venye tutamaliza loan yao. — KILIMANI MUMS $ DADS (@KiliMumsAndDads) November 4, 2018