Big names on Uhuru’s list but who will it be?

President Uhuru Kenyatta has complicated the 2022 political race for individuals who thought he will pull a Mwai Kibaki and steer clear of the succession debate.

By publicly announcing that his choice of successor will shock many, the President has sent the usual suspects who believed their closeness to him would provide a head start in the race, back to the drawing board.

In a country where the word and support of an incumbent may mean the difference between victory and loss, his choice of words left many tongues wagging and broadened the possibilities of the probable list of names the President might feel would be a safe pair of hands for his country.

And after reaching out to proverbial foes and breaking down walls that political parties had built around themselves, President Kenyatta will not be short of choices.

Key for him would be to get to State House someone who would ensure completion of his main legacy project – the Big Four agenda – be firm enough to stand up to corruption and someone around whom the country can coalesce and continue the nation’s healing process.

The Sunday Standard takes a look at the possible names that might be going around the President’s mind.

The now famous handshake between him and Opposition leader Raila Odinga might have opened up a world of new possibilities to the latter. After the handshake, Raila might feel it is too soon to abandon ship and set his sail once more towards the presidency.

Were the President to endorse Raila, Uhuru’s backyard might be shocked at the prospects of an Odinga presidency that has for years been the boogeyman under the beds of the Mt Kenya elite.

The handshake between him and Uhuru has however opened up a whole new world of possibilities that a public backing for a man who has been a thorn in the flesh of his presidency is not inconceivable.

Love lost

Public backing was not an alien concept between President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto in the formative stages of their presidency. The bromance between the two played out in open spaces, with Uhuru on several occasions saying Ruto was the best man to take over from him in 2022.

However, the love was soon lost. The public appearances greatly reduced and the endorsements all but disappeared.

A resumption of these endorsements and an affirmation to his supporters that Ruto is indeed the best man for the job would shock many who believe the relationship, at least privately, between these two statesmen is beyond repair.

Endorsements are something Kalonzo Musyoka knows too well and by now, after decades in politics, he might feel some need to come his way.

He has played second fiddle to President Daniel Arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Raila. To be fair to Kalonzo he is probably the only individual with presidential ambitions who has been in government long enough to know what it takes to run a country.

Power likes familiarity and if Uhuru’s involvement in the 2022 elections was to end with an endorsement of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, power would have resided in familiar territory. Senator Moi has spoken on several occasions about his ambitions for higher office and has hit the road running.

An endorsement would be shocking because it will be turning tables on Ruto, the man who powered the Jubilee juggernaut to 2013 electoral victory.

Few things make sense in politics though, and with the right strategy and team acceptability of candidates, it becomes an acquired taste. After spending time at the Treasury and serving as a Cabinet Secretary in Uhuru’s first Cabinet, Anne Waiguru would be a surprise addition to the national political stage. However, history might be in her favour.

At a time when public offices are crying out for more female representation, Waiguru has managed to contentiously position herself as a leading voice for those aspiring for higher office.

Musalia Mudavadi has never been short of aspiration and ambition. After coming close to the top seat on more than one occasion, the man from Western Kenya may feel the moment is right for a Mudavadi presidency. But like Kalonzo, he too comes out as a man whose political life does not truly belong to him and needs the stars of others around him to align before he truly ascends to what he and his supporters think is his destiny.

Away from the usual predictable players, there have been a few standout performances from governors on their second and final terms. Among them is Kivutha Kibwana whose performance as Makueni governor has got people talking.

The universal healthcare programme in the county and the setting up of functioning cottage industries has brought Kivutha’s name to the national political debate. A Kivutha Tosha moment would shock the political class that feels entitled to inheriting the top seat.

Felt slighted

The Mt Kenya region has for four successive elections backed a winning candidate for the presidential elections. However, a section of this bloc has in the last two elections felt slighted.

The Meru region has for more than a decade now tried to emerge from the shadows of the Kikuyu region.

To guarantee a solid block, and deeply aware of the fatigue in the rest of the country of a having a candidate from Central Kenya at the ballot, Uhuru might take this opportunity of endorsing a candidate from Meru.

This way, power and effectively control, remains a stone’s throw away.

