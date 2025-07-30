×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Portugal gains control of some wildfires

By AFP | Jul. 30, 2025
Road signs are pictured on a wildfire area in Arouca, northern Portugal.[AFP]

Firefighters gained control over some of the dozens of wildfires scorching Portugal on Wednesday, as fears mounted that weather conditions could further fan the flames.

Some 1,500 firefighters were deployed to four major fires in the north and centre of the country, while hundreds of others remained focused on controlling blazes that were "in the process of resolution that do not pose a risk of spreading", according to the latest bulletin from the civil protection agency.

A fire that started in the Peneda-Geres national park near Ponte da Barca in the country's north Saturday night was unrelenting.

Meanwhile a fire in the centre near Arouca that ignited Monday afternoon continued to demand the most resources, with 750 firefighters and 260 vehicles on site.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Residents of the northern village near Melres endured a harrowing night as the flames encroached.

"It's terrible," exclaimed Maria da Conceicao, 64, to AFP. "Last year it already burned on the other side, it was madness... and now here."

Other fires near Santarem, Penamacor and Nisa, in the centre of the country were declared under control overnight, according to the National Authority of Civil Protection.

But weather conditions Wednesday are expected to pose a challenge to firefighters, with strong winds and high temperatures pushing 40C in the centre.

Large swathes were under a "maximum, very high, or high" fire risk, according to the Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), prompting authorities to reinforce the wildfire response system.

"Our entire system is operational to respond as quickly as possible," Prime Minister Luis Montenegro had said Tuesday.

Like many countries, Portugal faces wildfires every summer. Experts say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of droughts and fires around the world.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Control Over Wildfires Civil Protection Agency Portuguese Wildfire Climate Change Disasters
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan leaders condemn Tanzania's business ban on foreigners
Kenyan leaders condemn Tanzania's business ban on foreigners
Africa
By Ronald Kipruto
12 mins ago
Huge quake off Russia sparks Pacific tsunamis
Europe
By AFP
16 mins ago
Bayern Munich sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool
Football
By AFP
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
By Patrick Vidija and Teresia Karanja 4 hrs ago
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
Why Cabinet wants to regulate church, health sector
By Benjamin Imende 4 hrs ago
Why Cabinet wants to regulate church, health sector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved