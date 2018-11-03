survey
Senior KRA official found dead at his Eldoret home

By Peter Ochieng | Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 18:06, Updated November 3rd 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

A senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official has been found dead inside his house in an Eldoret estate.

The officer stationed at Eldoret regional office was last seen at work on Monday only for his body to be found at his house within Action area on the outskirts of Eldoret town four days later.

Eldoret East OCPD Richard Omanga said the deceased identified as Festus Nyabuto Ogeta, was working as a regional assistant commissioner and might have died between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“We received information from other tenants who reported they had not seen their neighbour go out of the house for two days,” said the OCPD.

The police boss said the doors and windows were locked from inside. However, there were some unusual smell from the house arousing suspicion among the neighbours.

“After getting the information that the body of an officer was missing for a number of days, we went and forcefully opened the door, but surprisingly the deceased was well covered with a blanket. When we pulled out the sheet, he was already dead,” said Omanga.

He said there was no sign of struggling, injuries or even blood stains on his clothes neither on the floor, making it difficult to ascertain the cause of death.

The police boss further explained that when they interrogated the neighbours at the scene, most of them narrated that the officer was a jovial person but could not tell exactly what might have caused his death.

“It was really shocking not only to the police but even his neighbours who up to now could not state what exactly transpired. They told us that the deceased was a humble person who normally come from work and go straight to his house without any quarrel,” he said.

Omanga said the body was later taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

