Four killed at the scene after vehicle rams into lorry in Karatina

Four people died at the scene after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry at Kibirigwe on the Sagana-Karatina Road.

The driver of the private vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Karatina Hospital in Nyeri County.

The Kirinyaga West Sub-County OCPD Cecily Gatiti said the Friday midnight accident occurred due to poor visibility.

She said the stationary lorry was not visible as the Karatina-bound vehicle rammed into it leaving the four dead at the scene due to high speed and the crash intensity.

“Had the life savers been at the scene where the lorry was parked, the driver of the private vehicle would have seen the danger ahead and avoided the accident," she said.

The accident comes barely a day after a similar accident claimed two lives at the Tana River Bridge on the Kennol- Sagana Road.

The accident also left four matatu passengers seriously injured after they were involved in a head-on collision with a private vehicle.

The private vehicle driver headed towards Nyeri from Nairobi was involved in the 7pm accident after he overtook another motoris at a blackspot.

The matatu was travelling from Meru heading to Nairobi. The accident also claimed the driver’s life and left four passengers with serious injuries.

The identity of the Kibirigwe accident victim has not been established. But Gatiti said since the vehicle number plate and insurance cover are in place and the survivor is in hospital it will be easy to identify them.