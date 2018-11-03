survey
MCA, Governor Rasanga clash over threats

By Olivia Odhiambo | Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 11:54, Updated November 3rd 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3
Siaya County Central Alego ward MCA Leonard Otieno Oriaro. He says Governor Rasanga has been threatening him. [File, Standard]

An MCA has accused governor Cornell Rasanga of threatening him.

Mr Leonard Oriaro of Central Alego ward, on Friday recorded a statement with the Police, over claims the governor had threatened to harm him for criticizing his government.

Speaking to journalists in Siaya town yesterday, the MCA claimed that on Wednesday last week Governor Rasanga called and threatened him.

According to the MCA, Rasanga told him "enough was enough" and that he should be prepared to face his wrath.

But Mr Rasanga has denied Oriaro’s claims, saying he has never threatened the MCA.

"I have never called Oriaro. I have never threatened him. I think he is dreaming," said Rasanga.

A senior CID officer handing the matter confirmed that Mr Oriaro had recorded a statement under OB number OB24/2/11/18.

"We have received his complaints and he already recorded statements yesterday, " said the officer who sought anonymity.

RELATED TOPICS:
Siaya County
Leonard Oriar
Cornell Rasanga

Tax collectors stealing cash, residents claim

Sh24m project stalls amid graft claims

Tale of a Sh24 million Water project as graft, greed erode gains

Nurses on go slow in Siaya

