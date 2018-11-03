MCA, Governor Rasanga clash over threats

| Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 11:54, Updated November 3rd 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3

Siaya County Central Alego ward MCA Leonard Otieno Oriaro. He says Governor Rasanga has been threatening him. [File, Standard]

An MCA has accused governor Cornell Rasanga of threatening him.

Mr Leonard Oriaro of Central Alego ward, on Friday recorded a statement with the Police, over claims the governor had threatened to harm him for criticizing his government.

ALSO READ: Leaders demand stake in Yala Swamp takeover

Speaking to journalists in Siaya town yesterday, the MCA claimed that on Wednesday last week Governor Rasanga called and threatened him.

According to the MCA, Rasanga told him "enough was enough" and that he should be prepared to face his wrath.

But Mr Rasanga has denied Oriaro’s claims, saying he has never threatened the MCA.

"I have never called Oriaro. I have never threatened him. I think he is dreaming," said Rasanga.

A senior CID officer handing the matter confirmed that Mr Oriaro had recorded a statement under OB number OB24/2/11/18.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

"We have received his complaints and he already recorded statements yesterday, " said the officer who sought anonymity.