Two brothers buried alive as quarry caves in

By Erastus M Mulwa | Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 19:13, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

Two brothers Friday succumbed to injuries after the quarry they were working at caved in in Nguluni location, Machakos County.

Matungulu OCPD, Samuel Mukuusi said the deceased, Mwatu Nzuma, 27 and Moses Nzuma, 25 were excavating building stones in the quarry located at Kalie village at around midday before it collapsed killing the two on the spot.

“We got information from the area chief and our officers rushed to the scene and found members of the public carrying out rescue efforts.  Unfortunately, the two were confirmed dead on arrival at Kangundo level 4 Hospital,” said Mukuusi adding that their bodies were removed to the hospital’s mortuary.

Mukuusi said the quarry might have collapsed as a result of weakening following a heavy downpour the previous night.

