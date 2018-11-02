Homa Bay MCAs probed over attack

Nine Homa Bay MCAs have recorded a statement with the police as investigations into the assault of Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo opened. Ms Ayoo was physically assaulted and a chair hurled at her during a chaotic session at the county assembly on October 16.
She accused a faction of more than 20 MCAs led by Majority Leader Walter Muok of orchestrating the attack on her.
On Friday, Mr Muok was among those who recorded a statement at the regional police headquarters in Kisumu.
Nyanza Regional Criminal Investigation Commander Michael Baraza said the MCAs had all recorded statements on the assault: ”Ms Ayoo has also asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to weigh in and contain the unruliness by the Ward representatives," he said.