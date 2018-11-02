survey
Homa Bay MCAs probed over attack

By Dalton Nyabundi | Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 18:22, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 18:26 GMT +3

Homa Bay County MCAs address journalists near the entrance of the county assembly premises on August 25, 2018. The MCAs were denied entry by security guards. Fresh wrangles have ensured in the County Assembly after a group MCAs ousted their Majority and his deputy. [PHOTO: JAMES OMORO/STANDARD]

Nine Homa Bay MCAs have recorded a statement with the police as investigations into the assault of Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo opened. Ms Ayoo was physically assaulted and a chair hurled at her during a chaotic session at the county assembly on October 16.

She accused a faction of more than 20 MCAs led by Majority Leader Walter Muok of orchestrating the attack on her.

On Friday, Mr Muok was among those who recorded a statement at the regional police headquarters in Kisumu.

Nyanza Regional Criminal Investigation Commander Michael Baraza said the MCAs had all recorded statements on the assault: ”Ms Ayoo has also asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to weigh in and contain the unruliness by the Ward representatives," he said.

