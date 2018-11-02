survey
Kalonzo Musyoka to visit former President Moi at Kabarak

By Protus Onyango | Published Fri, November 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 1st 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3
Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (right) condoles with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at his Karen home after the death of his father.  [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Former President Daniel arap Moi has invited Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to visit him at his Kabarak home.

Kalonzo is expected to visit the retired president after the burial of his father, Musyoka Mairu.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who visited Kalonzo at his Karen home yesterday to condole with the family, said the former Head of State wanted the Wiper to leader to visit Kabarak so he could personally condole with him.

“On my own behalf, my family and the people of Baringo and mostly importantly on behalf of Mzee, I have come to condole with you and your family at this trying moment,” the senator, who was accompanied by his Kitui colleague, Enoch Wambua, and Tiaty MP William Kamket, said.

Gideon added: “Mzee has sent me to request you to come and visit him after you bury your father so that he can personally condoles with you.”

Kalonzo said he was humbled by the message from the former president and promised to pay him a visit.

Long overdue

“I am humbled that you have come to be with us. Tell Mzee that I together with my family will come after we bury my father. This is an opportunity that is long overdue and we will honour it by visiting Mzee,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo will be on the list of top politicians who have visited Moi. Others are President Uhuru Kenyatta, NASA leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss Francis Atwoli.

However, Deputy President William Ruto was not able to meet the former president when he made an impromptu visit to Kabarak as Moi had an appointment with his doctor.

Gideon said Mr Mairu was well known to his father and the senior Moi was saddened by his death.

“He was the same age as my father. They knew each other for a long time. We are thankful to the Lord that he has given him many years to live. We pray that you have strength and courage to bear the loss,” the senator said.

Earlier, Raila, accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo, visited Kalonzo.

Raila said the NASA fraternity would stand with Kalonzo during the trying moment.

“As the NASA family, we have come to condole with our brother and colleague.”

