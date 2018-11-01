survey
Foreigner who defiled three Kenyan girls arrested in Nairobi

By Standard Reporter | Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 18:04, Updated November 1st 2018 at 18:15 GMT +3
Mr. Hans Egon Dieter Vriens after he was arrested on Thursday in Kasarani, Nairobi. [File, courtesy]

Police have arrested a Dutch national who defiled three girls aged eight, nine and 10 years in 2016.

Mr. Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, a Dutch national has been arrested in Kasarani, Nairobi by detectives from the Child Protection Unit and Transnational Organized Crime Unit. Mr. Hans Egon disappeared after allegedly committing the crime but the police have been searching for him in the past two years.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in court on Friday 2nd November 2018.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced the arrest on its Twitter account as follows:

 

